Retail is booming, but new challenges arise. The Millennial generation is digitally native, so fashion and jewelry brands need to adapt to draw their attention offline. Fine jewelry is deemed a conservative industry, so jewelry brands can gain significant advantage by using cutting-edge augmented reality technology. The Tryon.guru AR kiosk allows the customers browse and choose jewelry of their taste. The kiosk app lets the customer try on the ring or other piece of jewelry as if it was on the customer's hand. Customers are almost 3 times more likely to buy a piece of jewelry after they tried it on, as our research showed. The brand's e-commerce or store CRM can be connected to the kiosk. When the order is placed, it's just a matter of some time till you have a happy and loyal customer.

